Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, July 18, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Questions Browns’ Contract Extension For Dustin Hopkins

Analyst Questions Browns’ Contract Extension For Dustin Hopkins

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Cleveland Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns put a lot of emphasis on having a strong special teams unit.

Cleveland has one of the best coaches in the league with Bubba Ventrone heading the group, helping the Browns achieve the most out of the third – and often overlooked – phase of the game.

Now, the Browns have secured kicker Dustin Hopkins to a three-year, $15.9 million contract extension that keeps the athlete in Cleveland until after the 2027 season.

Analyst Adam “The Bull” Gerstenhaber is not a fan of the team’s decision to extend Hopkins with a salary that ranks among the top five highest salaries for kickers in the NFL.

The “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” shared a video clip to Twitter where Gerstenhaber questioned the organization’s decision to pay Hopkins over $5 million on a per-year basis.

“My first reaction was why on Earth would you pay a lot of money to a kicker,” Gerstenhaber said.

The analyst explained that Hopkins was “an average at best kicker before last year,” suggesting the 33-year-old could be interchanged with another kicker in the league without the Browns experiencing a drop-off in talent at the position.

Further, Gerstenhaber added that wide receiver Amari Cooper – who staged a holdout from Cleveland’s mandatory minicamp last month – should be “pissed off” because other players are receiving new contract extensions while he and the team have yet to come to terms on a new deal.

Gerstenhaber did yield that the Browns are willing to spend up to the salary cap each year, and signing Hopkins to the pricey extension should not prevent Cleveland from offering other players new deals.

NEXT:  Deshaun Watson Delivers Clear Message To Browns' Front Office
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Delivers Clear Message To Browns' Front Office

21 mins ago

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 20: Brandon Aiyuk #11 of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball during the first half against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Playoffs at Levi's Stadium on January 20, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.

Insider Believes Browns Will Inquire About Brandon Aiyuk

1 hour ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Analyst Reveals Hold Up With Browns Offering Amari Cooper Extension

41 mins ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Analyst Names 1 Browns Player To Watch During Training Camp

1 hour ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns hands the ball off to Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Deshaun Watson Sends A Clear Message About Nick Chubb

2 hours ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Ranks As Best Defender In Top 100 Athlete List

2 hours ago

Cleveland Browns v Green Bay Packers

Baker Mayfield Makes Honest Admission About Last Year With Browns

23 hours ago

Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs the ball against Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns during the second half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Denzel Ward Earns Spot In Top 100 Ranking

1 day ago

Anthony Schwartz #10 of the Cleveland Browns attempts to catch a pass against Greg Stroman Jr. #39 and DeAndre Houston-Carson #36 of the Chicago Bears during the first half of a preseason game at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Own Longest Receiving Drought In NFL

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns v Houston Texans

Pro Football Network Reveals Nick Chubb Rank For 2024 Season

1 day ago

A Cleveland Browns fan reacts during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

FOX Sports Predictions Leave Browns Out Of Playoffs

1 day ago

The Vince Lombardi Trophy is held in the air after Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

Odds Released For Browns' Playoff, Super Bowl Chances

2 days ago

Corey Bojorquez #13 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with Dustin Hopkins #7 of the Cleveland Browns after Hopkins' go ahead field goal during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Details Dustin Hopkins' Clutch Performances Last Season

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Insider Reveals His Expectations For Nick Chubb This Season

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Receives Interesting Coaching Rank From CBS Sports

2 days ago

Dustin Hopkins #7 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a field goal during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Believes Dustin Hopkins' Extension Will Have Negative Effect

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins

Browns Re-Sign Dustin Hopkins To Make Him One Of NFL's Highest-Paid Kickers

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Nick Chubb Displays Impressive Strength In Viral Video

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans

Hanford Dixon Makes Bold Prediction About AFC North This Season

3 days ago

Wyatt Teller #77 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Wyatt Teller Makes A Bold Statement About Deshaun Watson

3 days ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Cleveland Browns

David Njoku Recognized As Top-10 Tight End

3 days ago

Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets throws a pass during the first half of the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the Cleveland Browns at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Analyst Names His Favorite 2023 Browns Victory

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio

ESPN Ranks 2 Browns Offensive Linemen Among NFL's Best

3 days ago

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 29: A Cleveland Browns helmet and footballs are seen in a ball bag during a game between the Brown and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on August 29, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. The Browns defeated the Bears 18-16.

Insider Names Top Storyline For Browns Training Camp

4 days ago

Browns Nation