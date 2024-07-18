Deshaun Watson Delivers Clear Message To Browns’ Front Office

It’s nice to have a wingman.

For Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper, that wingman is none other than star quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Cooper is currently holding out as he is in contract negotiations with Cleveland, reportedly seeking a pay increase in a new multiyear extension that goes beyond the 2025 season.

Although Watson – who hosted his second annual 7-on-7 high school event on Wednesday – would not speak directly about the contract negotiations, the quarterback delivered a clear message to the Cleveland front office about the wide receiver.

Analyst Spencer Graham shared on Twitter that message as Watson told the media members present that he and his Browns teammates “love” Cooper, adding “We want him back for sure.”

Quick clip from Deshaun Watson today talking about the Amari Cooper situation and his status heading into #Browns training camp pic.twitter.com/3ySvrsJIQg — 𝚂𝚙𝚎𝚗𝚌𝚎𝚛 𝙶𝚎𝚛𝚖𝚊𝚗 (@Spencito_) July 17, 2024

When asked if the holdout would affect Cooper’s ability to make an immediate impact on the field, Watson quickly shot that question down.

“Amari’s going to be good,” Watson said.

Insider Mary Kay Cabot also shared on Twitter a video with Watson singing Cooper’s praises despite the time the wide receiver lost by choosing to stay away from the team’s activities last month.

Watson said that Cooper “hasn’t missed a beat” this offseason.

#Browns Deshaun Watson said his connection with Amari Cooper during this break has been good. Watson hosted his informal passing camp for teammates last week in Florida: pic.twitter.com/C5MNlE674V — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) July 17, 2024

Cabot also shared that Watson held an informal throwing session last week for his teammates, and Cooper is believed to have been in attendance at the event.

Although Watson did not clearly address Cooper’s presence at the camp, the quarterback said he and Cooper had communicated during the break from football.

The quarterback added Cooper has shown throughout the offseason that he is continuing to put in work to be ready for his return during the 2024 regular season.

