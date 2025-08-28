Analyst Questions Browns’ Decision To Cut Running Back

The Cleveland Browns made a somewhat odd decision.

They needed another running back and were reportedly in the mix to trade for one.

Even so, they chose to part ways with Pierre Strong Jr.

That, per Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report, was their most surprising move of the roster-cut deadline:

“Neither Pierre Strong Jr. nor undrafted rookie Ahmani Marshall not making the Cleveland Browns roster is concerning, because the team only has two running backs currently signed to the roster. The front office can take multiple approaches. Maybe the organization finally signs this year’s 36th overall draft pick, Quinshon Judkins, […] Whatever the case may be, the team could have held onto Strong in the meantime after spending the last two seasons in Cleveland. He ran for 399 yards during that stretch and caught 14 passes out of the backfield last year. He could have remained a capable third option. Instead, the Browns are searching for another ball-carrier to play alongside Jerome Ford and Dylan Sampson, while eventually trying to get them caught up on the fly,” Sobleski wrote.

Strong entered the league as a fourth-round pick by the New England Patriots.

He joined the Browns in 2023 as a part of the trade that sent OL Tyrone Wheatley to New England.

While he hasn’t been the most impactful player in Cleveland, he’s a dynamic back who can catch passes, has some experience, and was already familiar with the system.

Even so, it was more than evident that the team didn’t trust him to embrace a big role, and he was just there for depth purposes.

The Quinshon Judkins saga has been a major headache for this organization.

It has been reported that the team is just waiting for the NFL to finish its investigation of his domestic assault case to get him signed, but even when that happens, he’s likely to be suspended for a while.

The Ohio State product was expected to be the lead back on Kevin Stefanski’s team right out of the gate, and not having him around is a major blow to the offense.

For now, Jerome Ford will retain his starting spot in Cleveland, and the team may want to keep exploring its options.

Ironically, they could’ve had Nick Chubb at a discount.

