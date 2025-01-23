Analyst Questions If Andrew Berry Will Follow Recent Trend This Offseason

The Cleveland Browns may have found their WR1.

Jerry Jeudy got off to a slow start before picking things up midway through the season.

He finally showed glimpses of becoming the potential star the Denver Broncos thought he would be.

Nonetheless, as good as he was to close out the year, most people would still agree that he’s not a top-tier wide receiver in the league right now, even though he can become one.

And even if that were to be the case, the Browns could still use someone else besides him.

With that in mind, Browns analyst Jeff Lloyd questioned whether GM Andrew Berry would continue acquiring a wide receiver in the offseason, as he has done for three straight years.

#Browns General Manager Andrew Berry has traded for a wide receiver three straight off-seasons. Does the streak continue, and if so who’s the receiver? 🤔 — Jeff-LJ-Lloyd (@Jeff_LJ_Lloyd) January 23, 2025

Berry’s track record in the NFL Draft is far from perfect, but his trades have generally been decent.

Nevertheless, Elijah Moore still hasn’t panned out, and he might never.

The Browns will need more reliable pass-catchers to revamp their offense with a new quarterback.

Other than David Njoku, they’re pretty shorthanded in that department.

We’ve seen flashes of Cedric Tillman’s talent, but he needs to be given a bigger role to see whether he can become a legitimate weapon in this league.

There are several issues to address in the offseason.

And with the team coming off a 3-win season, the fans and the media will be overly critical of everything the front office does – or doesn’t – before the start of the season.

NEXT:

Top QB Prospect Recently Started Following Deshaun Watson On Social Media