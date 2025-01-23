Top QB Prospect Recently Started Following Deshaun Watson On Social Media

The Cleveland Browns haven’t had much luck finding their franchise quarterback.

The Deshaun Watson debacle has been well-documented, and the team could be ready to move on from him.

Most reports state that they will acquire both a rookie in the NFL Draft and a veteran in free agency.

That’s why fans took notice of Cam Ward’s latest social media activity.

As shown by ‘Down With the Browns Podcast’ on X, the Miami product started following Watson on Instagram.

Watson followed him back.

Cam Ward recently liked Deshaun Watson’s Browns post on Instagram, and Deshaun is now following Cam👀#DawgPound pic.twitter.com/SA7xcLIi3Q — Down With The Browns Podcast (@DWTB_) January 22, 2025

Of course, this might not mean anything at all.

Perhaps he’s just looking up to a colleague who’s already made it to the league, and that’s it.

Then again, it’s also a story worth keeping an eye on.

For weeks, Ward has taken the top spot in most mock drafts.

Reports claim the Tennessee Titans are very impressed with his game and could take him with the No. 1 pick.

Will Levis hasn’t been the player they hoped he’d be, and they’re still in the market for a quarterback.

However, anything can happen in the pre-NFL Draft process.

Maybe Ward doesn’t want to play in Tennessee and will actively try to hurt his chances of playing there.

Or maybe the Titans will look at Shedeur Sanders instead.

Whatever the case, the Browns must do their due diligence on Cam Ward.

Hopefully, if he reached out to Watson to figure out how things are in Cleveland, he’ll put in a good word for the city and the organization.

NEXT:

Insider Believes Browns Should Follow 1 NFL Team's QB Model For Turnaround