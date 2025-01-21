Analyst Questions If Browns Can Make Quick Turnaround In 2025

The Cleveland Browns have the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Notably, the last two teams that were in that position turned their teams around in the blink of an eye.

The Houston Texans drafted C.J. Stroud, and the Washington Commanders landed Jayden Daniels.

Both of those teams made the playoffs.

That’s why Browns fans have hopes about the team.

Nonetheless, team analyst Daryl Ruiter isn’t that optimistic.

He stated on X that the Browns are unlikely to pursue the same strategies as the Commanders and Texans, making it neither safe nor wise to anticipate a similar turnaround.

That’s a valid point, as there will not be a new coach or GM, and there will not even be many new players on the Browns next season.

Nonetheless, it’s also safe to say that the 2024 Browns were a much better team than the 2022 Texans or 2023 Commanders, at least roster-wise.

We’re talking about pretty much the same core of players that made the playoffs in the previous season, and they weren’t as bad as the record suggests.

Of course, it’s easy to understand why some people might feel discouraged by the Browns and their plans after everything the team has been through for the past two decades-plus.

But at the end of the day, teams could always be one move away from unleashing their potential.

The Browns have an above-average head coach and the best pass rusher in the game.

They’re not as behind as some might think.

