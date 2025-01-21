Insider Links Browns To Top Free Agent QB

The Cleveland Browns will be in the market for a veteran quarterback in free agency.

Deshaun Watson will most likely miss the entire season.

And even if that weren’t the case, it seems like the Browns were already ready to move on from him.

With that in mind, the team could look at some of the hottest commodities in free agency.

And while they will face some steep competition for his services, Alec Lewis of The Athletic believes the team could be interested in Sam Darnold.

Nonetheless, they won’t be in the lead to sign him, even if the Minnesota Vikings don’t look to bring him back:

“The answer depends on the interest level of quarterback-needy teams. The Raiders, Steelers, Titans, Giants and Browns might be interested. Las Vegas is the most flush with cap space,” Lewis said.

Darnold revived his career under Kevin O’Connell’s tutelage.

He could look to play for another offensive-minded coach in Kevin Stefanski.

Nevertheless, the Browns aren’t likely to be in a position to offer him the big-money deal he could get somewhere else.

Also, he won’t play behind that level of offensive line or have Justin Jefferson by his side.

Likewise, there are plenty of reasons to hesitate about signing Darnold.

He looked like a franchise-caliber quarterback for most of the season before regressing to his old ways in the two most crucial games of the year.

O’Connell deserves a lot of credit for uplifting him and bringing out the best in his talents.

So, if Coach O’Connell is no longer by his side, will he be able to be as efficient in the future? It remains to be seen.

