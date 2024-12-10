Browns Nation

Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Analyst Questions If Browns Owner Really Cares About Winning

By
HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 13: Cleveland Browns co-owner Jimmy Haslam looks on prior to the AFC Wild Card Playoffs between the Cleveland Browns and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Houston, Texas.
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns were expected to be one of the best teams in the AFC this season.

They had made the playoffs with Joe Flacco at the helm, so one could only expect them to fare better this year.

Of course, that wasn’t the case.

A lot of that had to do with the team’s decision not to bench Deshaun Watson.

With that in mind, ESPN Cleveland radio host Tony Rizzo asked Browns insider Tony Grossi whether Jimmy Haslam actually cares about winning or just wants to make money.

While he didn’t get into specifics, Grossi claimed that losing isn’t good for business, so regardless of Haslam’s motives, he must care about winning if he also cares about making money.

The Browns have almost everything they need to compete at the highest level.

Of course, having a $230 million quarterback sitting on the bench is far from ideal, but that ship has sailed already.

The Browns must allow Kevin Stefanski to coach the team how he wants to coach it, even if that means having Watson sitting out.

It’s hard not to wonder how this team could’ve fared this season had they turned to Jameis Winston earlier in the campaign.

Now, it’s all about fixing the issues that must be addressed in the offseason.

If they truly want to win, the blueprint for their actions seems crystal clear at the moment.

Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation