Analyst Questions If Browns Owner Really Cares About Winning

The Cleveland Browns were expected to be one of the best teams in the AFC this season.

They had made the playoffs with Joe Flacco at the helm, so one could only expect them to fare better this year.

Of course, that wasn’t the case.

A lot of that had to do with the team’s decision not to bench Deshaun Watson.

With that in mind, ESPN Cleveland radio host Tony Rizzo asked Browns insider Tony Grossi whether Jimmy Haslam actually cares about winning or just wants to make money.

While he didn’t get into specifics, Grossi claimed that losing isn’t good for business, so regardless of Haslam’s motives, he must care about winning if he also cares about making money.

What will your reaction be if the Browns run it back next year? pic.twitter.com/GuYsS2ATRf — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) December 10, 2024

The Browns have almost everything they need to compete at the highest level.

Of course, having a $230 million quarterback sitting on the bench is far from ideal, but that ship has sailed already.

The Browns must allow Kevin Stefanski to coach the team how he wants to coach it, even if that means having Watson sitting out.

It’s hard not to wonder how this team could’ve fared this season had they turned to Jameis Winston earlier in the campaign.

Now, it’s all about fixing the issues that must be addressed in the offseason.

If they truly want to win, the blueprint for their actions seems crystal clear at the moment.

