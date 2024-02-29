Analyst Questions Potential Nick Chubb Replacement As RB1

The Cleveland Browns have one of the best running backs in the game.

Nick Chubb is a superstar, and there’s no such thing as replacing a superstar.

Then again, the Browns did a somewhat solid job, with Jerome Ford, Kareem Hunt, and Pierre Strong Jr. sharing snaps to anchor their running game last season.

With that in mind, Tony Grossi and Toni Rizzo recently got into a bit of a heated argument on ESPN Cleveland to debate who should take the reins of the team while Chubb works his way back to full strength (via ESPN Cleveland on Twitter).

Who had Rizz and Grossi arguing about Jerome Ford on their bingo card today???? 🤣 Do YOU think Jerome Ford is good enough to be the Browns lead back until Chubb is healthy? pic.twitter.com/XcQfoyuyol — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) February 29, 2024

Per Grossi, Ford is a solid player who could be a starter somewhere else, but Rizzo doesn’t feel the same way.

He argued that Ford is nothing but an average player who would be third in the pecking order on any other team.

Perhaps the truth is somewhere in between.

The Browns were quite high on Ford entering the 2023 season, and while he wasn’t particularly impressive, he did his job.

The problem comes when you measure him to Chubb’s skills, which might not be realistic.

The fact of the matter is that the Browns desperately need Chubb to keep being the same player he was before his injury, which was also the second major injury of his career.

On top of that, they might need to get him to restructure his contract or sign a new deal, as running backs are losing market value by the year, especially those coming off injuries.

If that’s not the case, then we might see a lot more of Ford in the future.