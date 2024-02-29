Tony Grossi Predicts What Browns Will Do With Top 2024 Draft Pick

The Cleveland Browns are coming off a solid 2023 season.

Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz was able to lead an epic turnaround on defense, turning the unit into one of the most dominant defenses in the NFL.

Special teams were also on a high note for Cleveland, with Bubba Ventrone getting plenty of praise for his work.

The Browns’ offense, however, was severely hampered by their quarterback situation, as they had five different guys starting games and throwing passes.

Still, even when at full strength, the team didn’t get much production from the passing game, with Amari Cooper being the lone threat in the wide receiver position and tight end David Njoku breaking out later in the campaign.

With that in mind, ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Grossi believes the Browns are ready to use their No. 54 pick to get a wide receiver (via ESPN Cleveland on Twitter).

From what @TonyGrossi is hearing at the #NFLCombine, he thinks the Browns will go WR at 54…

This is yet another year in which the Browns won’t have a first-round pick because of the Deshaun Watson trade, and getting their first selection at pick No. 54 is far from ideal.

Then again, this year’s wide receiver class is viewed as a deep one, so there should be plenty of talent available in the second round.

The Browns will also hope that receiver Cedric Tillman will take a step forward in his sophomore season, as he wasn’t able to make much of an impact.

New Cleveland offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey is expected to run a pass-happy offense, and Watson will need someone to make his job easier in the open field, so let’s hope whoever the team adds with their first 2024 selection helps the offense get to the next level.