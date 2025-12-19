Analyst Raises Alarming Concern About Kevin Stefanski

The Cleveland Browns’ 2025 NFL season has not gone according to plan. Their defense has been strong, as many predicted, but their offense hasn’t picked up the slack, leading to their 3-11 record through 14 weeks.

Major changes seem to be on the way for this organization, both for the coaching staff and their roster. Kevin Stefanski’s chair has been warm for two years in a row, and it would seemingly be a big surprise, at this point, if he weren’t relieved of his duties. The fanbase expects this to happen, but as analyst Nick Wilson noted on 92.3’s “The Fan,” this thought isn’t uniform across the major sports media outlets.

“It’s pretty wild that Kevin Stefanski has had back-to-back three-win seasons, and it’s not a foregone conclusion that he’s gone. I cannot think of any other scenario that has played out like this,” Wilson said.

Wilson did mention that some people might be stuck on the fact that Stefanski has won two Coach of the Year awards and that he has led this team to impressive success in the past. After all, he has led them to the playoffs twice during his tenure, something that few coaches can say about their time with the Browns.

While he has had some success by making the playoffs, the Browns haven’t been consistent enough to be a yearly threat. Consistency is key in this league, and the front office is likely tired of doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result.

With the expectations from the fanbase being set on Stefanski getting the boot, there could be a lot of frustrations and outcry if the team decides to give him another chance.

