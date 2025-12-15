Browns Nation

Monday, December 15, 2025
Analyst Raises Major Questions About Kevin Stefanski

Ernesto Cova
By
Analyst Raises Major Questions About Kevin Stefanski
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are likely looking at another three-win season in 2025. That’s not what owner Jimmy Haslam was looking for before the start of the campaign.

That’s why, as much as the roster needs help, it’s time to have a serious conversation about head coach Kevin Stefanski. At least, that’s how Tony Rizzo feels.

The analyst raised some major questions after the Week 15 loss to the Chicago Bears.

“Bad coaching checklist: Were there penalties? Did some of them start drives? Was there clock mismanagement? Was there a bad challenge? Was there a bad game plan on offense and defense? Were there bad special teams? How does this guy have a job this morning? I guess we’re going to ride it out until the end of the year,” Rizzo said.

For years, the national media have talked about how good Stefanski is and how easily he’d find a job somewhere else if the Browns let him go. Yet that’s not a reason to keep him around.

With two winning seasons in four years and back-to-back likely three-win campaigns, there’s arguably no reason to bring him back next season. Even Bill Belichick, arguably the greatest head coach in NFL history, was shown the door once he stopped winning.

Granted, the front office hasn’t put him in a position to succeed, and the quarterback issues may not be his fault, at least not entirely.

Regardless of the reasons, the fact of the matter is that Stefanski is not coaching a winning football team, and that could be enough to end his time with the Browns.

Browns Nation