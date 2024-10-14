Analyst Reveals 2 Wild Stats For Browns’ Inability To Score

The Cleveland Browns continue to rank among the worst offenses in the NFL, producing just 15.8 points per outing over their first six contests.

Cleveland’s offense ranks last in the league in average yards per game with 240.2 yards per outing, a full 13 yards behind the 31st-ranked Tennessee Titans to this point in the season.

Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles reinforced those statistics as the team mustered just 16 points and 244 total offensive yards in the loss.

Analyst Kevin English shared a wild statistic on X yesterday that encapsulates exactly how poor the offense has been over the last three games, all losses during the team’s current four-game losing streak.

“The Browns have ONE offensive TD in the last 29 possessions with Deshaun Watson,” English wrote, adding, “Rodney McLeod has two of their last three TDs.”

English shared the stat in response to analyst Zac Jackson’s call to action in his latest article for The Athletic.

McLeod scored both touchdowns from the defensive side, scoring in Sunday’s contest as he collected Myles Garrett’s blocked kick at the 50 and returned it to the endzone for Cleveland’s only touchdown against the Eagles.

The safety’s previous score was a fumble recovery he returned 25 yards in the Las Vegas Raiders contest last month.

English’s statistic regarding 29 possessions dates back to the end of the first quarter against the Raiders as the Browns scored on the game’s opening possession.

Kicker Dustin Hopkins has scored 39 percent of his team’s points this season, making 10 of his 12 field goal attempts and seven of his eight extra points.

