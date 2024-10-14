Former Player Rips Browns For Starting Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns and head coach Kevin Stefanski are standing by their man.

Despite quarterback Deshaun Watson having a strong second half, the Browns are not finding the end zone or moving the ball effectively in the new-look offense.

The Browns are due for a change, but fans should not expect that to come from the quarterback position – at least not this week.

Stefanski’s quick decision to announce Watson would continue to start as quarterback has not only riled fans, but it’s also upset former Browns players, too.

Offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz is among the former players who are upset with the team’s stance, ripping the organization for continuing to play Watson at the expense of his teammates (via X).

“It’s incredibly (expletive) to do this to the rest of the team,” Schwartz began in his post, adding, “Joel Bitonio is out there every week playing through who knows what and has to wreck his body when they have no chance of being good b/c of the QB.”

Bitonio wasn’t the only player that Schwartz was looking after in his message to the Browns’ organization.

“Myles Garrett is playing in pain every week,” Schwartz said, adding, “Feel for everyone else there.”

Benching Watson is going to be a point of contention after this contest as the quarterback had a strong second-half showing, finishing the game by completing 11 of his 12 passes for 122 yards.

The problem with his performance, however, is the team did not find the end zone despite his showing, and his first-half finish of five-of-11 for 46 yards is evidence of why fans have called for his benching.

