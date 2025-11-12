Analyst Reveals A Big Concern About Browns’ Offensive Line

The Cleveland Browns have never been known for having an explosive offense. What they used to have, however, was a great offensive line.

That doesn’t seem to be the case anymore, and it’s not just a personnel issue. That is evident in a clip shared by analyst Lance Reisland, who revealed a big concern about the Browns’ offensive line.

“These are the kinds of communication issues the Browns’ offensive line never used to have. I’m not sure why [Ethan] Pocic wouldn’t slide to the blitzing backer here. That would make it 5-for-5 in protection. Pretty simple look,” Reisland wrote on X.

These are the kinds of communication issues the Browns' offensive line never used to have. I'm not sure why Pocic wouldn't slide to the blitzing backer here – that would make it 5-for-5 in protection. Pretty simple look. #Browns

It started to go downhill when assistant coach Bill Callahan left the Browns to join his son’s staff with the Tennessee Titans. He’s arguably one of the best offensive line gurus in NFL history, and he always made sure that unit was ready to play.

The Titans changed their staff earlier in the season, and the Browns should bring back Callahan to fix this mess. They can’t afford to go through the same thing again next season, and they shouldn’t allow someone else to hire him.

The team will also have to add talent to the roster in the offseason. The interior of the line currently features free agents or players who might retire, and they can upgrade at both tackles.

Of course, the Browns desperately need a franchise quarterback and a top wide receiver. But even if they find those, there will only be so much anybody can do behind a poor offensive line.

The Browns have a lot of work to do. If this season has shown anything, it’s that they are still many pieces away from being a playoff-caliber team.

