Dylan Sampson Makes Big Personal Announcement

One of the most overlooked players for the Cleveland Browns entering this season is running back Dylan Sampson. A fourth-round pick from the 2025 NFL Draft, Sampson showed flashes of his explosiveness as a rookie, playing primarily as a change of pace behind fellow first-year player Quinshon Judkins.

This offseason, Jerome Ford left the Browns as a free agent, and the team did not add another running back on the veteran market or in the 2026 draft. That means Sampson is likely in for a bigger role this season.

In fact, if Judkins experiences any setbacks in his recovery from a serious injury that ended his 2025 season, Sampson would be in line to become the starter in his place. It would be a huge step up in just his second NFL campaign.

Off the field, Sampson recently made a big personal announcement, as he graduated from the University of Tennessee with a degree in information sciences.

“Dylan Sampson: college grad,” the Browns posted.

Sampson made the SEC Academic Honor Roll in each of his three years at Tennessee. On the field, he was equally impressive, and he is recognized as one of the greatest running backs in the storied program’s history, a list that includes Alvin Kamara and Jamal Lewis.

Sampson broke five single-season records, and he was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Year in 2024, when he scored 22 touchdowns. He also helped Tennessee reach its first College Football Playoff.

As a rookie with the Browns, Sampson played in 15 games with two starts. He was most effective as a receiver out of the backfield, with 33 receptions for 217 yards and two touchdowns, including an eight-reception game in the season opener when Judkins was sidelined. He also added 175 rushing yards on 65 carries.

This season, under new head coach Todd Monken, who led the best rushing attack in the NFL the past three seasons as the offensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens, Sampson will have a great opportunity to improve on those stats and play a bigger role in the Browns’ offense.

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