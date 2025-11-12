Browns Nation

Wednesday, November 12, 2025
Browns Linked To Surprising QB Prospect In 2026 Draft

Brandon Marcus
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

It’s not too soon for the Cleveland Browns to be thinking about their options in the 2026 NFL Draft. Tied to that, it’s also never too soon for them to be considering how to fix their quarterback situation.

Analyst Matt Wilson recently linked the Browns to a surprising QB prospect.

“USC QB Jayden Maiava would look great in a Cleveland Browns uniform,” Wilson wrote on X.

This is a young player that Browns fans will be watching closely now. Maiava had a strong performance in a win against Northwestern, throwing for 299 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.

Maiava demonstrated great chemistry with wide receiver Makai Lemon, who had 11 catches against Northwestern.

The idea of having a quarterback who can regularly connect with his teammates is very appealing. Yet, this doesn’t mean the Browns will draft him.

But the fact that analysts are paying attention to several college QBs says a lot about the Browns. It’s become clear that they don’t have a franchise quarterback right now.

The season is more than halfway over, and there is a good chance that Dillon Gabriel won’t be able to establish himself as a true QB1. Additionally, the team may not give Shedeur Sanders the chance he wants.

Therefore, fans will be wondering if someone like Maiava might be the solution. There will be plenty of time to figure it out before next year’s draft.

NEXT:  Craig Carton Turns Heads With Dillon Gabriel Claim
Brandon Marcus
