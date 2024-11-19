Analyst Reveals A Big Concern About Dawand Jones Next Season

For the second time in as many years, the Cleveland Browns have lost a starting left tackle due to an injury.

Last season, that player was Jedrick Wills as he suffered a season-ending knee issue that has continued to plague him this year, flaring up recently to keep him from suiting up for the Browns in their last outing.

In 2024, that loss was tackle Dawand Jones.

The second-year player suffered a fractured bone in his left leg against the New Orleans Saints.

It’s the second time in two years that Jones – a 2023 fourth-round draft pick – has been unable to finish the NFL regular season.

That’s a concern to analyst Adam “The Bull” Gerstenhaber.

On the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” on Tuesday, Gerstenhaber revealed his concerns beyond the injury with Jones, chiefly naming his weight issue would making him a player the Browns could not rely on to be available in 2025.

“He’s probably going to gain a ton of weight dealing with this injury, I would not be surprised. And he has already in two years been hurt like four, five times. There’s no way the Browns can go into next season saying, ‘We’ve got our left tackle. It’s all set.’ You can’t do that,” Gerstenhaber said.

Jones has suited up for 21 games in his NFL career thus far, starting 17 of those games over the past two seasons.

The former Ohio State product earned the nickname “Big Thanos” due to his massive size.

Jones is listed as a 6-foot-8, 374-pound athlete, but reports earlier this season suggested the player had surpassed the 400-pound mark at the start of the season.

