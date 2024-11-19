Browns Insider Gives Concerning Update On Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

The Cleveland Browns have battled with injuries for much of the past two seasons, but one of their latest may be a concerning one.

Cleveland linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah suffered a neck injury against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8 when he collided with running back Derrick Henry, and he was carted off the field on a stretcher due to the incident.

The linebacker was subsequently placed on the Injured Reserve (IR) list following the incident, and little has been said about his health status until this week.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot revealed a concerning update about the Pro Bowl linebacker during her appearance on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” on Tuesday.

“I don’t think he’s going to play the rest of this season, and then I think it’s going to be a matter of just him and his family and everyone deciding if it is safe for him to get back out there again,” Cabot said.

.@MaryKayCabot shares her thoughts on #Browns star LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's availability for the rest of this season and what is next for him and his family https://t.co/HX2OPd9ziy pic.twitter.com/NUITO8VlUE — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) November 19, 2024

Cabot added that head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed that Owusu-Koramoah was “doing well,” but she added that he’ll have a litany of tests remaining before he can even begin the process of returning to action.

Still, the lack of certainty surrounding his future is what has concerned the insider about his ability to ever play again in the NFL.

“We don’t know exactly what’s going on with JOK yet. We know this was a serious neck injury, and we know that he has to take his time healing from it. The truth of the matter is that they really don’t know where this is going to go yet,” Cabot said.

Cabot added that the linebacker will rest for at least two more games this season due to his IR status before beginning the process of returning to action.

