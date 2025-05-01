Analyst Reveals ‘Best Case Scenario’ For Browns’ QB Competition

The Cleveland Browns had a less-than-impressive quarterback room before the NFL Draft.

The event is in the record books, and it didn’t get much better.

If anything, there’s even less clarity than there was at this point last week.

However, you never know how rookies will turn out.

That’s why NFL analyst Robert Mays believes that the best-case scenario for this team will be that one of the rookie signal-callers wins the QB competition.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, he said that the Browns should be rooting for either Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders to get the nod:

“The best case scenario for the Browns is, you have an open competition and the rookie wins it. I think they’re going to be open-minded about who the best option is and go from there,” he said.

Gabriel was projected to be a fourth or fifth-round pick on most big boards.

The Browns drew plenty of criticism when they took him in the third round.

He’s undersized and left-handed, and while his extensive collegiate experience could help him make a smoother transition to the pros, he’s never been considered a potential starter at the next level.

Sanders, on the other hand, clearly rubbed plenty of people the wrong way.

He reportedly had some terrible pre-draft interviews, and many questioned his talent level as well.

Even so, he was projected to be a top draft pick at one point, and he might actually be a better option than Gabriel.

The bar isn’t particularly high, but we’ve seen late-round picks prove the doubters wrong many times in the past.

