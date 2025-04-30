Insider Names 1 Browns QB Who Could Be Traded In August

The Cleveland Browns entered the offseason with Dorian Thompson-Robinson as their only healthy quarterback under contract.

Now, he’s no longer on the team, and Kevin Stefanski has four potential starters to choose from.

Granted, neither of them is necessarily exciting, and they’re divided into two categories.

On the one hand, we have Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel, both picked and hyped up by the front office during their respective cycles.

On the other hand, they have Joe Flacco and Shedeur Sanders, both looking like afterthoughts.

Needless to say, it’s hard to envision this team rolling into next season with four quarterbacks on the roster.

Notably, that’s why Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com believes Flacco could be the odd man out in Cleveland:

“On or around cutdown day in August, some of them will be available in trades, and Flacco, 40, is one who could draw interest from a team if they lose their starter early on. It was the same with Jameis Winston last season after Thompson-Robinson tied him for the backup job,” Cabot wrote.

It would make the most sense to move on from Flacco because he’s a proven commodity already, and the Browns know what they may or may not get with him.

They seem to believe in Pickett, who might be in the lead for the job, so they have to give him a chance to prove them right.

Per multiple reports, Gabriel was their guy in the NFL Draft all along, and while many analysts don’t necessarily seem to agree, he should be ahead of Sanders in the pecking order.

As for Sanders, he was reportedly the sixth quarterback on their draft board, so even though he might make the most sense from an upside perspective, he will have to tread a lot of water to climb his way up the ladder.

