Analyst Reveals ‘Best-Case Scenario’ For Shedeur Sanders On Sunday

Hopefully, Shedeur Sanders is staying away from the internet and television right now, because there are countless stories about him, his performance in Week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens, and how well he’ll do versus the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

To say everyone will be paying attention to Sanders during this game against the Raiders is a serious understatement. It feels like all eyes across the league will be on him for every single play.

How will it all play out? That’s tough to know, but Gary Davenport wrote about the best-case scenario for Sanders in a piece for Bleacher Report.

Davenport thinks that Sanders can show some improvement if the team plays to his strengths, but anyone expecting a night-and-day difference will surely be disappointed.

“The realistic best-case scenario for Sanders and the Browns is a pared-down playbook that plays to what Sanders does best. Quick throws. Easy reads. Bootlegs and roll-outs. Using running back Quinshon Judkins to stay ahead of the sticks. If Sanders can throw for say 200 yards, avoid turnovers and stop with the whole ‘fleeing backward at the first sign of pressure’ thing, then that will be a win for both him and the Browns. It won’t mean that Sanders is a star in the making and the Browns should have started him months ago, no matter how much some want it to,” Davenport wrote.

All Eyes Will Be On Sanders

Most fans are understanding about Sanders and where he’s at. They aren’t looking for radical changes, but they do wish to see improvements.

More than anything, people want Sanders to appear more comfortable. He seems to be nervous and cautious, which leads to him overthinking and hesitating as the defense quickly approaches.

It seems that the fanbase is about evenly split, with 50 percent of people believing he will fall short and the other 50 percent believing that he will show big improvements. But a better performance from Sanders isn’t only about the player, but the coaching staff and the plays they design for him.

This Sunday’s match against the Raiders will be a great opportunity to see how Sanders and his coaches rebound from a loss and adjust their game plans.

