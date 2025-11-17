Shedeur Sanders Has Honest Admission About His NFL Debut

Shedeur Sanders entered an NFL game for the first time in the third quarter of the Cleveland Browns’ Week 11 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. He replaced Dillon Gabriel after the starter suffered a concussion, thrusting the rookie into a difficult situation.

Sanders had not taken any reps with the first-team offense at any point, even after being elevated to the backup role in early October.

The offense has struggled to establish any consistency regardless of who lines up under center. Sanders faced the challenge of executing without the preparation that typically accompanies such an opportunity.

After the 23-16 loss, Sanders offered his thoughts on stepping into live action for the first time at the professional level.

“I know I’m made for it. I don’t think there was a doubt in my mind on that final drive we were gonna go down and score,” Sanders said. “Things happened, and we didn’t. But, I was just excited because I knew what I was going to be able to do out there.”

“I’m made for this.”#Browns QB Shedeur Sanders on the rough offensive outing and rebounding from here pic.twitter.com/XlH71OhKTU — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) November 17, 2025

Opportunity Awaits Sanders If Gabriel Is Out

Sanders completed only four of 16 passes for 47 yards with one interception in his debut. He added 16 rushing yards on three attempts but never found a rhythm after replacing Gabriel.

Trailing 23-16 with just over two minutes remaining, Sanders had a legitimate chance to lead a comeback. He connected with Harold Fannin Jr. for 25 yards to move the Browns into Baltimore territory.

The drive stalled from there, and his fourth-down throw to David Njoku from the Ravens’ 25-yard line fell incomplete.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that Gabriel will remain the starter once cleared from concussion protocol. However, Stefanski indicated Sanders would start in Las Vegas if Gabriel cannot play. The opportunity exists for Sanders, but the window may not stay open long.

