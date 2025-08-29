Analyst Reveals Big Concern About Browns’ Offense This Season

The Cleveland Browns head into the 2025 season with several offensive questions still lingering.

Wide receiver depth has improved with additions behind Jerry Jeudy, but the offensive line remains a major concern.

Recent moves were supposed to strengthen the unit, yet the tackle positions continue to create worry among fans and analysts.

Local analyst Nick Wilson recently voiced his concerns about the Browns’ tackle situation during a radio appearance.

“It’s the tackles that scare the crap out of me,” Nick Wilson said on 92.3 The Fan radio.

Left tackle Dawand Jones sits at the center of these concerns. The third-year player showed flashes as a rookie but battled injuries throughout 2024.

A broken fibula and persistent knee issues required offseason surgery. Jones arrived at camp in better shape after trimming weight, but durability questions follow him into the new season.

Right tackle Jack Conklin brings more stability to the position. The veteran returned from a major knee injury in 2023 and posted average grades last season.

While not spectacular, Conklin provides leadership and consistency that the Browns need.

Depth remains thin behind the starters. Cornelius Lucas offers experience but he dealt with ankle injuries during the preseason that limited his availability.

The Browns addressed this concern by trading for KT Leveston from the Los Angeles Rams. The young lineman made an impression during preseason games with his size and run-blocking skills.

Cleveland’s offensive identity centers on pocket passing and a strong running game.

Both elements require reliable tackle play to succeed. The effectiveness of Jones and Conklin could ultimately determine how far this Browns team advances in 2025.

NEXT:

Browns Will Soon Face Big Deshaun Watson Decision