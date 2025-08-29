Browns Nation

Friday, August 29, 2025
Browns Will Soon Face Big Deshaun Watson Decision

Yagya Bhargava
(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

 

Deshaun Watson has recently been showing off his recovery progress on social media, showing footwork drills that suggest his torn Achilles injury is healing properly.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback suffered the injury last season and needed an additional procedure in January, which pushed back his timeline significantly.

Watson remains on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, keeping him out for at least the first four weeks of the season.

His $230 million fully guaranteed contract means the Browns will eventually face a major decision about their highest-paid player once he gets medical clearance.

Recent reports suggest that the decision may arrive sooner than expected. Team executives have been monitoring Watson’s progress closely, and early signs appear encouraging.

“He’s coming along. I do know that Jimmy Haslam, Andrew Berry, and Kevin Stefanski all stood and watched one of Deshaun Watson’s workouts the other day, and they liked what they saw. They were very encouraged by what’s happening with him from a health standpoint. He looked good… and once you get more into late October, they’re going to have to make a decision on Deshaun Watson. Do they think about activating him, or does he remain on the PUP list for the rest of the season? This is going to be something to watch,” Mary Kay Cabot said on 92.3 The Fan radio.

The Browns face two options when that October deadline arrives. They can activate Watson to the 53-man roster or keep him on the PUP list for the rest of the season.

The more realistic scenario involves bringing Watson back to the active roster, even if the team keeps him inactive for games.

This decision could directly affect rookie quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel.

One would likely move to the practice squad, making them vulnerable to other teams signing them to active rosters.

Watson’s determination to return this season guarantees this storyline will continue developing throughout the fall.

