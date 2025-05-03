Browns Nation

Saturday, May 3, 2025
Analyst Reveals Big Concern About Browns’ QB Situation

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

With Deshaun Watson likely sidelined for part of the 2025 season, the Cleveland Browns’ front office wasted no time addressing their signal-caller situation.

Their multipronged approach included bringing back Joe Flacco, trading for former Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett, and drafting two promising rookies in Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

This quarterback surplus has raised eyebrows across the league, prompting some thoughtful analysis from local sports media.

During a recent segment on 92.3 The Fan, Jonathan Peterlin highlighted a concern that many fans have overlooked.

“I don’t know that we’ve discussed it enough. The idea that when you have four quarterbacks like this, how are you even going to get enough reps and enough opportunity to showcase what you can actually do?” Peterlin observed.

This roster logjam creates a complicated situation for the coaching staff.

As Peterlin noted, the Cleveland Browns might need to make difficult personnel decisions earlier than anticipated.

The team could find themselves parting ways with an established veteran like Flacco or Pickett simply to create meaningful practice opportunities for their younger prospects.

His co-host Nick Wilson offered a practical timeline approach, suggesting the Browns should prioritize evaluating their rookie talent during the early stages of training camp.

This extended evaluation period could provide clarity before the regular season begins. If neither rookie demonstrates standout potential during this assessment window, the team could pivot toward their veteran options as camp progresses.

Current whispers from team sources indicate head coach Kevin Stefanski plans to start the season with the experienced Flacco taking snaps.

Meanwhile, Pickett appears to be facing an uphill battle for relevance in the quarterback hierarchy.

