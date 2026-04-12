Rumored Browns Prospect Draws Comparison To 2 All-Pro WRs

The Cleveland Browns are going to need to make a big splash during the upcoming NFL Draft. They hold two first-round picks and a glaring hole at the wide receiver position. The expectation is that Cleveland is going to select an impact wideout with one of those selections.

Unfortunately, this draft class doesn’t have a ton of “superstar-type” prospects at the wideout spot. Ohio State wideout Carnell Tate is viewed as the top receiving prospect in this draft. While the Browns might target Tate, there’s another prospect getting attention from the Browns.

USC wide receiver Makai Lemon is drawing comparisons to two All-Pro wideouts, according to Tim Bielik.

“The 2025 Biletnikoff Award winner as the nation’s best receiver, Lemon fits the prototype of receivers like Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who have become two of the best in the NFL. Despite his limited size, which some teams are concerned about, Lemon’s game is about finding and creating space for himself. He is also tough to bring down after forcing 21 missed tackles, tied for the 13th most in the FBS per PFF. Lemon lacks elite speed, but receivers like St. Brown and Smith-Njigba have proven you don’t need speed to be an elite receiver.” Bielik wrote.

It’s always a good thing whenever you’re drawing comparisons to Smith-Njigba and St. Brown. Lemon does have good stats to back up these projections. He finished with 79 receptions, 1,156 receiving yards, and 11 touchdowns with USC last season. According to Bielik, Lemon is projected to go around No. 15 in the upcoming NFL Draft.

As mentioned earlier, there are not many superstar or No. 1 type wideouts in this upcoming draft. That doesn’t mean that Tate or Lemon can’t be successful NFL-caliber players. Lemon is 5-11 and under 200 pounds, but sometimes size doesn’t always matter in the NFL. For example, St. Brown and Smith-Njigba are elite players without being huge players. Despite his lack of size, Lemon could end up being an immediate impact player in Cleveland. The Browns have Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, and Isaiah Bond as their current top-3 wideouts.

Lemon could be a Day-1 contributor in this offense that desperately needs playmakers.

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