Browns WR Shows Off New Skill

When the Cleveland Browns came into the offseason, there were several positions of need for them to address. They made significant strides in improving their offensive line, but there are a few other positions that they haven’t touched yet that still have some holes.

One of those positions is wide receiver. The Browns don’t have a bona fide No. 2 receiver behind Jerry Jeudy, and fans and analysts alike have been clamoring for them to find some more depth.

They are said to acquire at least one wideout during the 2026 NFL draft, and could use one of their first-round picks to go after a top-tier option. While there has been a lot of chatter about players that aren’t already on the team, some of the Browns’ existing options could take a step forward and be much more valuable than they’ve been in the past.

One of those options is Malachi Corley, whom the Browns picked up ahead of the 2025 season. Corley didn’t make much of an impact in his first season with the team, but there have been several videos showing him putting in a lot of work to improve his abilities.

This included a recent video that showed Corley hitting a long-range basketball shot, seemingly knocking out one of his teammates from a friendly game.

“Perfect timing,” Corley said.

While being a good shooter in basketball doesn’t directly translate to on-field skills, there could be a few takeaways from this. One, is that Corley is getting along well with his teammates, having fun with them in the offseason, and hoping to be a more cohesive unit in 2026.

Another one is that he seems to be comfortable in other sports, and that’s often the sign of a strong athlete. Corley was highly touted when he came into the league via the New York Jets, but for one reason or another, his athleticism and ability haven’t shown up on the field yet.

If the Browns can cultivate that, there’s no telling what his future might hold as a legitimate part of this offense.

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