Hanford Dixon Is Excited About 2 Browns Draft Picks

By using two of their seven 2025 draft picks on running backs, the Cleveland Browns have sparked speculation about their long-term plans in the backfield.

The selections of Ohio State’s Quinshon Judkins in the second round and Tennessee’s Dylan Sampson in the fourth round have Browns fans wondering if they’re witnessing a changing of the guard.

These rookie additions have generated genuine excitement throughout the fan base, with supporters eager to see how the young rushers might transform the offense.

Even Cleveland Browns legend Hanford Dixon couldn’t contain his enthusiasm about the team’s new running back room.

“I like those two running backs. I mean, I really do. I really like those two guys because watching the tape on those two guys, they’re very productive backs, and they can run away from you, and they also can run through you,” Dixon remarked on his podcast.

With Nick Chubb's likely departure looming, @hanforddixon29 talks new #Browns RBs. #DawgPound "Watching the tape on those two guys, they are productive backs. They can run away from you and they can also run through you." Presented by @INFINITIofBW https://t.co/r3wDDLEj7m pic.twitter.com/mQNyltpr9x — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) May 2, 2025

The Cleveland Browns have crafted a backfield featuring contrasting but complementary talents.

Judkins offers a powerful, physical running style that echoes what Kareem Hunt brought during his Cleveland tenure.

Sampson, meanwhile, brings game-breaking speed and elusiveness that can turn ordinary plays into highlight reel moments.

When you factor Jerome Ford back into the equation, the Browns suddenly possess a refreshed and versatile rushing attack.

Perhaps most telling were the comments from Assistant GM Catherine Hickman, who drew direct comparisons between Judkins and Nick Chubb.

General Manager Andrew Berry doubled down by labeling Judkins a future “bell cow” – precisely the role Chubb has filled since 2018.

While the Browns approached this draft with practical roster construction in mind, their running back investments sent a subtle but significant message.

NEXT:

Interesting Details Emerge About Browns' Draft Trade For Shedeur Sanders