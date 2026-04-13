Jarvis Landry Turns Heads With Claim About Kevin Stefanski

The Cleveland Browns are entering a new era with head coach Todd Monken, an era that will hopefully usher in more consistency and success. After winning just eight games over the past two seasons, it was time to cut ties with Kevin Stefanski, who was initially well-liked by the team, but attitudes quickly shifted after a lack of on-field success.

Stefanski won Coach of the Year twice in Cleveland due to his efforts, mainly for getting them back to the playoffs after years of heartbreak. Things change quickly in this business, though, and when things started getting bad for him, they went downhill quickly.

Players have spoken out since Stefanski left, peeling back the curtain about some of the things that went on in the organization when he was head coach. Jarvis Landry is one of those players, and he recently spoke out about the team’s lack of quarterback development, specifically, when he appeared on the Deebo and Joe show.

“I’m not trying to bash Kevin Stefanski, I’m just trying to call it how I internally saw it… The quarterback development in Cleveland just wasn’t there,” Landry said.

As Landry mentioned, to him, it didn’t seem like the Browns had a clear path forward when it came to quarterbacks. In his eyes, the development wasn’t there, and with the Browns having a quarterback carousel over the past few seasons, this shouldn’t be shocking news for any fans or analysts.

If anything, this should shed some more light on why the Browns are in the position they are today, one that leaves them without a solid QB1 heading into the 2026 campaign. Deshaun Watson is said to be healthier, but there’s no telling what he’ll be like when he gets an opportunity to play in a game in real time.

Shedeur Sanders had some moments, but Monken has already indicated that the job is not his from the jump, and that there will be an open competition to see who the Browns’ quarterback will be. After years of frustration and a rotating door at the position, this team could be back at square one, and, as Landry’s comments indicated, Stefanski’s lack of development could be a major reason for that.

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