Analyst Pleads With Andrew Berry To Make Right Decision In Draft

Browns fans have been down this road before. Draft night arrives, the board sets up in Cleveland’s favor, and somehow the pick that comes in leaves everyone scratching their heads. It has become a pattern frustrating enough that one analyst is not just offering a suggestion this week. He is practically begging Andrew Berry to keep it simple.

Andy McNamara of The Sick Podcast made his feelings clear when he sat down with CBS Sports draft analyst Tre Edwards to talk about the Browns’ draft strategy.

“At some point, you gotta gamble, and don’t overthink it. The Browns always do with Andrew Berry; they always outsmart themselves. Take the best WR. It is Carnell Tate as the best. And then you have a lot of depth of WR2’s after that,” McNamara said.

"For once in your life Andrew Berry draft a star on offense!" 🏈 @AndyMc81 debates the #Browns draft strategy, targets at No. 6 & 24, starting QB competition, plus Myles Garrett trade rumors with #NFLDraft analyst @EdwardsCBS. Full episode 👇https://t.co/IT7gJe27EG https://t.co/k7zoIJybMa pic.twitter.com/2kJb9XMFS6 — The Sick Podcast with Andy McNamara (@sickpodbrowns) April 12, 2026

That phrase, outsmarting themselves, is one that will resonate with Browns fans who have watched this front office make head-scratching offseason moves at times. The criticism is not that Berry lacks intelligence. It is that the process occasionally gets in the way of the obvious answer.

McNamara’s case for Carnell Tate at No. 6 is clear. Tate is his clear top receiver in this class, and after him the drop in quality is significant enough that Cleveland cannot afford to overthink the moment.

The Browns do not need to complicate things when the answer is sitting right in front of them. Take the best receiver in the draft, add weapons around your quarterback in the later rounds, and build from there. It is not complicated unless you make it complicated.

Berry has earned a level of trust with his 2025 draft, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. But this draft is different. The offensive weapons need to arrive now, and the entire fan base is watching to see whether this front office can deliver the receiver that Cleveland has been waiting years to add. McNamara is simply putting into words that every Browns fan is already feeling.

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