Analyst Reveals Big Concern For Browns Against Bengals

The Cleveland Browns will face a tough test right out of the gate.

Sunday’s season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals will showcase one of the NFL’s most explosive passing attacks led by Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins.

The Browns’ secondary knows they need to be sharp from the first snap.

Analyst Matt Fontana broke down what Cleveland’s defensive backs are up against this week.

“While Denzel Ward was active in coverage against Ja’Marr Chase, 5 games, 32 receptions, 51 targets, 359 yards and three touchdowns. He’s averaging 6 and a half catches for 71 yards and less than a touchdown a game when he faces Denzel Ward. […] You will never eliminate Ja’Marr Chase, but that’s as close to locking him down as you could potentially get…. Like you’re going to need a lot out of this secondary versus these receivers this Sunday,” Fontana said.

Ward’s track record against Chase provides some confidence heading into Week 1. Chase dominated the league last season in receptions, yards, and touchdowns.

But Ward has managed to keep the star receiver relatively contained in their previous matchups.

The real question mark centers on Greg Newsome II and his assignment with Tee Higgins.

Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz will also rely on slot defenders Myles Harden and Cameron Mitchell to handle Cincinnati’s diverse receiving threats.

Containing this passing attack goes beyond individual matchups.

Burrow finished among the league’s top quarterbacks last season and excels when his receivers create separation.

Cleveland’s pass rush must generate consistent pressure to disrupt timing and force quicker decisions.

The Browns’ defense understands that Sunday serves as more than just a season opener.

It’s an early test of their ability to compete against elite offensive talent.

