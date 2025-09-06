Browns Nation

Saturday, September 6, 2025
Browns Coach Has High Praise For Undrafted Rookie

Justin Hussong
By
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns had the worst offense in the NFL last season, as evidenced by that unit scoring just 15.2 points per game, surrendering 66 sacks across four different starting quarterbacks, and posting the worst turnover differential in the NFL.

That level of offensive futility exacerbated the need to find playmakers this offseason, and the team may have one in a certain undrafted rookie who fought his way onto the final 53-man roster and recently earned high praise from the coaching staff.

ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Grossi shared a quote from Browns wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea on receiver Gage Larvadain making the final roster.

‘I think that he’s just a great example, probably one of the better ones we’ve had in the receiver room in recent years, of taking advantage of an opportunity and going out there and making the team,” O’Shea said.

Larvadain impressed the staff throughout camp and during preseason, and despite being just 5’8″ and 170 pounds, Larvadain bucked the odds and made the team to bring some explosiveness to this wide receiver room.

Larvadain amassed just 2,154 yards and 14 touchdowns across four years in college at Southeast Louisiana, Maryland, and South Carolina, but his ability to rip the top off of a defense is something the Browns didn’t have last season outside of Jerry Jeudy.

He’ll have to continue fighting to climb the depth chart behind Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, Jamari Thrash, and Isaiah Bond, but his preseason was so impressive that it wouldn’t be surprising to see him get snaps right away in Week 1.

It’s great to hear that the coaching staff is fully behind him, and it’ll be fun to watch the Week 1 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday to see if he’ll be deployed as a weapon right out of the gate.

Browns Nation