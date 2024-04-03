Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, April 3, 2024
Analyst Reveals Browns ‘Likely’ Moves To Bolster The Defense

By
Cleveland Browns helmet
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns will bring back most of their core for the upcoming campaign.

They have added or retained 20 players since the start of the new league year, including eight players coming back from last season.

Nonetheless, they’re far from a finished product, especially on the defensive side of the field.

With Jordan Elliott, Anthony Walker, and Sione Takitaki walking away, they still need to make some moves.

They’ve already signed Jordan Hicks, Quinton Jefferson, and Devin Bush to replace them, but Jim Schwartz and Andrew Berry should continue to dig deep into the market, at least, according to Browns analyst Fred Greetham (via Fred Greetham on Twitter).

“The Browns will likely address depth in the rotation at linebacker, defensive line, and in the secondary in the remainder of free agency and in the upcoming NFL Draft, looking for more overall speed on defense.”

He believes that the Browns will continue to add depth to the rotation on defense in the remainder of free agency and in the NFL Draft, putting an emphasis on speed.

The Browns had the No.1-ranked defense in the league last season, and that unit helped them reach the playoffs despite having four different players starting at quarterback, including a 39-year-old veteran, a former XFL player, and a fifth-round rookie.

Schwartz ran away with Assistant Coach of the Year and Myles Garrett was the deserving winner of the Defensive Player of the Year award as well, and they should only get better for the upcoming season.

Of course, once again, the team’s success or lack thereof could depend on what they’re able to do on the other side of the field, but at least they can rest assured that their defense will hold down the fort for them.

Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation