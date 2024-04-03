Ogbo Okoronkwo Sets High Expectations For Next Season

The Cleveland Browns have a championship-caliber defense, and it should only get better.

Another year under Jim Schwartz’s tutelage might be just what they need to take another leap forward.

Notably, it seems like Ogbonnia Okoronkwo believes the start of the season can’t come soon enough.

Recently, the young pass rusher took to Twitter to express how excited he is for the upcoming campaign, stating that he’s highly motivated and vowing to have his best season to date.

Locked in for the rest of the year, best year to date incoming — Ogbo Okoronkwo | Obeezy (@OgboOkoronkwo) April 2, 2024

Motivated fr — Ogbo Okoronkwo | Obeezy (@OgboOkoronkwo) April 2, 2024

Okoronkwo earned the praise and respect of his peers by playing through injury last season.

He should have an expanded role in 2024, as Za’Darius Smith isn’t getting any younger, and he could use a breather every now and then.

Okoronkwo has a privileged build, and his combination of raw power and quick feet could help him be a big factor on this team, even with their stacked defensive line.

Needless to say, Myles Garrett will continue to be the team’s defensive anchor, but even the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year needs some help.

Of course, this team might only go as far as their offense can take it, as we already know what this defense is capable of.

But just like last season, the quarterback situation and passing game might be what separates this team from a one-and-done season to a deep postseason run.

Fortunately, we already know that Okoronkwo will be locked in and looking forward to getting even better next season, and let’s hope that feeling is contagious.

