Analyst Reveals Browns Rank Last In 1 Critical Offensive Category

After spending the offseason implementing a new offense, the Cleveland Browns have struggled to showcase their talents running three- and four-receiver sets.

The offensive woes plaguing the Browns’ unit have been well-documented, but statistics showing how poorly Cleveland has played in key categories continue to come to light.

Like the stat that analyst BenJarmin Munguia shared late Wednesday on X.

Muguia revealed the third-down conversion rate for the bottom five NFL teams, noting that the Browns are currently the worst team in the league at converting third downs this season.

Cleveland’s 18.6 percent conversion rate is just ahead of the Carolina Panthers, the second-worst team at converting third downs this season.

Also on the list are the Jaguars (21.9%), Falcons (22.2%), and Broncos (25.6%) to round out the top five worst offenses at third-down conversions.

Converting third downs is key to keeping drives alive, and Cleveland has converted just eight of the 43 attempts the team has made this season.

Cleveland has been significantly better on fourth down, converting seven of their 11 attempts thus far.

The Browns are averaging 248 yards per game offensively, ranking 31st in the league this season.

Cleveland ranks just ahead of the New England Patriots as the AFC East squad has accumulated 246.3 yards per outing in 2024.

Offensively, the Browns are hoping to turn around their poor start to the year against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

The Raiders are the third-worst defense in the NFL after yielding 378.7 yards per outing through their first three games.

