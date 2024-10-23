Browns Nation

Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Analyst Believes Browns Should Start Dorian Thompson-Robinson This Season

By
CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass in the third quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

With a 1-6 record and a five-game losing streak, the Cleveland Browns have one of the most narrow windows in professional sports to make a postseason run.

Only the 1970 Cincinnati Bengals started the season with a record this poor and advanced to the playoffs.

Having the season essentially over with more than half the games to play is both a problem and a gift for the franchise.

At least that’s how analyst Tyvis Powell sees it.

On the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” Tuesday, Powell suggested that the Browns should give Dorian Thompson-Robinson a chance at the position in essentially an elongated evaluation period (via X).

“I need to see what we got to do in the offseason,” Powell began, adding, “I’m rolling with DTR to see what he’s got.”

Powell suggested that the franchise has not supported the second-year quarterback in his time with the team, telling his co-hosts that the Browns have “done him filthy” over the past season-plus.

The analyst added that Thompson-Robinson should be installed as the starter before the game to allow him to practice with his fellow starters leading up to the contest.

Powell noted that the situation would keep the Browns from “throwing him into the fire” by coming in as a relief quarterback behind either veteran Jameis Winston or the newly acquired Bailey Zappe.

Thompson-Robinson may be waiting for multiple weeks to receive that chance as the quarterback injured his finger during a tackle in last week’s 21-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Cleveland signed Zappe off of Kansas City’s practice squad on Tuesday, hinting that Thompson-Robinson may be unavailable for multiple weeks.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

