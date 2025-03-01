Analyst Reveals Draft Rumor He Heard About Browns At NFL Combine

After the Browns’ disastrous offensive finish last season, Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski ousted former coordinator Ken Dorsey in favor of pass-game coordinator and tight ends coach Tommy Rees for the 2025 NFL season.

Stefanski also announced he would retain play-calling duties, showing that the franchise will return to a run-oriented offensive attack for the upcoming season.

With the Browns eschewing their pass-friendly offense, Cleveland could change its course and select someone to help Stefanski’s offensive scheme instead of drafting a quarterback with their No. 2 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Analyst Matthew Berry believes the Browns won’t do that, revealing that he’s hearing Cleveland will still take a quarterback with their first-round draft pick in April.

“The other scuttlebutt I heard last night … is Cleveland is taking a quarterback. We thought Cleveland is the betting favorite to get Travis Hunter, but I was told they’re going quarterback,” Berry said.

Matthew Berry: "Cleveland is taking a quarterback." — Tyler Johnson (@T_johnson_TJ) February 28, 2025

Berry hinted that two-way star Travis Hunter was originally a consensus selection for the Browns.

Stefanski revealed the Browns’ scouting process regarding Hunter, noting that the team views him primarily as a wide receiver in the NFL.

Cleveland has some talent at the position, including Pro Bowler Jerry Jeudy.

The Browns have a void at the quarterback position with Deshaun Watson missing the majority of the 2025 season with his Achilles injury, and veteran Jameis Winston has not yet been re-signed by the franchise.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson is the only active and healthy option on the roster, and the Browns will need to add players from the draft, free agency, or both to fill their quarterback room.

