Browns Fans Started Chant For Nick Chubb At Recent Event

The Cleveland Browns could lose one of their key veterans in the offseason.

Myles Garrett’s trade request has put the fan base in shambles, and the fact that he’s not backing down makes it seem like it’s just a matter of time before we see him go.

That’s another reason why the fans don’t want to see Nick Chubb go.

Losing two pillars of the team and the community in the same offseason would be brutal.

That’s why several fans made sure to show the star running back some love during an autograph signing event by chanting his name.

Fans at the Cleveland Auto Show made it loud and clear that they want Batman to have a place in Cleveland’s future. Some say they had been waiting for over 8 hours for the chance to get Nick Chubb’s autograph Friday. pic.twitter.com/5hTvHaQVgY — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) March 1, 2025

They showered Chubb with love and made it loud and clear that they absolutely want him to return next season.

Chubb is coming off a major injury, and he didn’t look as explosive last year.

Also, given how quickly running backs fall from grace after they get some mileage under their belts, there are reasons to let him walk away if the numbers don’t add up.

Then again, it’s also hard to blame Chubb if he chose to leave.

The Browns were constantly trailing, and their inability to get some sort of protection or create gaps for the running game also hurt his ability to do what he usually does.

Chubb has been a fan favorite for years, and it would be nice if the team could find a way to keep him around with an incentives-based contract.

Unfortunately, this is a business first and foremost, and Chubb might be looking at his final chance to cash in on a big contract or play for a Super Bowl ring, and neither of those might be feasible in Cleveland.

NEXT:

Former Buckeyes QB Said He Had Great Meeting With Browns