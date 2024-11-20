Analyst Reveals Encouraging Stat For Browns Against Steelers

The Cleveland Browns are entering their contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday with a two-game losing streak on their hands.

Cleveland is 2-8 this season, and the team’s effort has been called into question following their 35-14 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 11.

Facing their division rivals could be a boost, especially given the encouraging stats that analyst Alan Saunders shared on Wednesday morning about the upcoming contest.

On X, Saunders revealed that the Steelers have historically performed poorly in Thursday Night Football contests under head coach Mike Tomlin when playing on the road.

“The Steelers have never won a road, divisional Thursday Night Football game. They’re 0-7 all-time and 0-5 under Mike Tomlin. Tomlin is 2-8 on the road on TNF,” Saunders wrote.

The Steelers will be looking for their first-ever AFC North road victory on Thursday night as the team is 0-7 all-time and 0-5 under Tomlin.

Cleveland faces significant roadblocks to keeping Pittsburgh winless on the road as the Browns’ defense will be challenged throughout the evening.

Pittsburgh added quarterbacks Justin Fields and Russell Wilson during the offseason, and the duo has led the Steelers to an 8-2 mark through the team’s first 10 games.

Offensively, Cleveland was able to move the football on Sunday against the Saints, producing their best total yards figure this season.

Browns veteran quarterback Jameis Winston was electric on Sunday, passing for 395 yards on a 30-of-46 passing performance.

