Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA.

Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Deadline Has Passed For NFL To Flex Browns, Broncos Game

Deadline Has Passed For NFL To Flex Browns, Broncos Game

By
A view of the NFL logo before the AFC Championship game between the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs on January 19, 2020 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
(Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns haven’t had the season they thought and hoped they would have.

Having two wins at this point in the season is both surprising and disappointing.

Nevertheless, the league still believes they could put on a show.

That’s why they’ll have them playing back-to-back primetime games.

As Browns insider Tony Grossi pointed out on X, the deadline has passed for the league to flex the Monday Night Football matchup between the Browns and the Denver Broncos.

That means Kevin Stefanski’s team will travel for that game, which will take place in Denver on Monday, December 2, right after squaring off with the Pittsburgh Steelers for Thursday Night Football.

Granted, other team fans might not be thrilled to hear that, as the Browns haven’t had the most exciting games this season.

Outside of that epic matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, the Browns haven’t been in many close games.

Hopefully, that won’t be the case in the future.

As much as the Browns’ chances of making the playoffs are pretty slim now, they could still look to play spoiler.

Rumors state that Kevin Stefanski might be coaching for his job going forward, so he’ll try to push for a win.

The Browns should play the rest of the way like a team without anything to lose, and that should make them scary.

If this team can’t make the playoffs, they should at least try to get a jump start on next season.

