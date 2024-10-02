Analyst Shares His Frustration With Jerry Jeudy’s Comments About Lack Of Shape

Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy set off a firestorm with comments he made earlier this week during Cleveland’s press conference the day after losing to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Insider Mary Kay Cabot shared that message on X as Jeudy admitted he was going to put in more work to avoid being tired as he was during the Las Vegas game.

“Browns WR Jerry Jeudy said he’ll run more this week to make sure he’s not tired on some plays like he was in the loss to the Raiders,” Cabot wrote.

#Browns WR Jerry Jeudy said he'll run more this week to make sure he's not tired on some plays like he was in the loss to the Raiders. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 30, 2024

Those comments did not sit well with the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” co-host and former NFL athlete Dustin Fox.

On the Tuesday edition of the podcast, Fox called out the athlete for lacking condition.

“It’s October,” Fox said before exasperatedly adding, “I put up my Halloween decorations. You’re not in shape? Come on.”

Are Jerry Jeudy's comments an indictment on the entire #Browns team? @DustinFox37 and @1Tyvis share their thoughts from a players perspective #DawgPound | https://t.co/NOiBcpTePB pic.twitter.com/ALRNlDBj9a — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) October 1, 2024

The analyst later wondered aloud if the Las Vegas field – Allegiant Stadium – was “climate controlled” and kept the domed facility at temperatures below 70 degrees, meaning heat should not have caused Jeudy to be tired during the game.

Fox also called out the organization for allowing this to occur, calling it an “indictment” on the Browns’ management and coaching staff.

“You’ve got players that are not in shape, and you took them to (The) Greenbrier, and you didn’t play them in the preseason,” Fox said before pointing to this being the fifth week of the NFL season.

Despite Jeudy’s lack of condition, the wide receiver has been Watson’s most reliable target this season.

The duo has connected on a team-best 18 passes for 197 yards and one touchdown.

