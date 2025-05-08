Analyst Reveals Glaring Concern About Browns Rookie QB

It was no secret that the Cleveland Browns were in dire need of a quarterback heading into the 2025 NFL Draft with just Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco available and Deshaun Watson likely to miss the season.

The need was so dire that Cleveland drafted not one, but two quarterbacks, one of whom has a glaring concern, according to one analyst.

During a recent episode of “The Hanford Dixon Show,” Gabriella Kreuz expressed her surprise at the selection of Dillon Gabriel in the third round.

“His resume is solid,” Kreuz said. “I just was surprised, I was like, I do think that going to the National Football League is a totally different play. I think every physical benefit adds to your ability at that level to assimilate properly, so I was a little confused about the Gabriel pick.”

Her observations about Gabriel aren’t unwarranted, as many have worries about his size and how it could limit him in the NFL.

Gabriel’s height was a hot-button subject during the pre-draft process, as his 5-foot-11 listing looks slightly generous.

Behind an offensive line that gave up 66 sacks last season, Gabriel could be in a world of hurt if he’s thrown into the starting role earlier than expected.

The hope is that the line will be much improved and that Gabriel and fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders will get the chance to learn and develop as backups before seeing any on-field action.

Gabriel’s production in college was undeniable, but there were plenty of NFL scouts who wrote him off due to his size and his perceived lack of elite athleticism.

It will be interesting to see if he can overcome these limitations and prove that he was worth a draft pick.

