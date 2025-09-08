Analyst Reveals ‘Good News’ After Browns’ Loss To Bengals

The Cleveland Browns opened their 2025 season with a heartbreaking 17-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Despite outgaining their AFC North rivals and controlling possession for much of the contest, Cleveland couldn’t close out what should have been a statement victory in their season opener.

The narrow defeat left fans and analysts searching for silver linings in what felt like another missed opportunity for the franchise.

ESPN Cleveland analyst Tony Rizzo captured the mixed emotions following the loss in a clip he posted after the game.

“Good news is the Browns are not as bad as everybody thinks. Now, it’s gonna take a lot. I’m sick. I’ll be honest. But we’ll get through it, we’ll be all right,” Rizzo said.

“You blew a golden opportunity to start 1-0,” – @TheRealTRizzo reacts to a heartbreaking Browns loss to the Bengals. pic.twitter.com/hI7IcG0azI — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) September 7, 2025

Joe Flacco put together an efficient performance under center, completing 31 of 45 passes for 290 yards and a touchdown.

However, two late interceptions proved costly and ultimately swung momentum toward Cincinnati when the Browns needed to protect the football most.

Special teams became another source of frustration. Kicker Andre Szmyt missed an extra point and later failed on a 36-yard field goal attempt that would have put Cleveland ahead late in the fourth quarter.

The disappointment was evident, but so was recognition that this team showed enough positive signs to build confidence moving forward.

With ball security and special teams execution requiring immediate attention, the Browns will rely on Flacco’s veteran leadership and Myles Garrett’s defensive impact as they look to bounce back from this painful opener.

NEXT:

Bengals Defenders Taunted Browns WR After Win