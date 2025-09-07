Browns Nation

Sunday, September 7, 2025
Bengals Defenders Taunted Browns WR After Win

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Bengals Defenders Taunted Browns WR After Win
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns learned a harsh lesson about bulletin board material on Sunday.

Despite outplaying the Cincinnati Bengals for most of the afternoon, small mistakes proved costly in a frustrating 17-16 defeat that highlighted how quickly confidence can shift.

The loss stung even more considering how Cincinnati’s defensive backs used Cleveland wide receiver Jerry Jeudy’s pregame comments as motivation.

Earlier in the week, Jeudy had praised his team’s receiving corps and jokingly told opponents “good luck” trying to cover multiple weapons.

“Bengals DBs chanted ‘we need to worry about who?’ & ‘good luck who’ in locker room after beating Browns. Reference to Jerry Jeudy in-week comments that fueled them. Bengals CB Cam Taylor-Britt told me they got their swagger back & they’re out to rewrite defensive narrative,” NFL reporter Cameron Wolfe shared.

Taylor-Britt mentioned how those remarks gave Cincinnati’s secondary an extra boost of confidence during the matchup.

Jeudy still managed five catches for 66 yards despite the added attention.

His comments weren’t specifically directed at Cincinnati, but the Bengals clearly took them personally and used that energy to their advantage.

The Browns dominated statistically, outgaining Cincinnati 327-141 in total yards.

However, missed kicks from Andre Szmyt proved decisive. His failures on a field goal attempt and an extra point conversion ultimately decided the outcome.

Cleveland nearly had the last laugh through their superior on-field performance, but execution in crucial moments made the difference.

The teams will meet again in Week 18, where the intensity should remain just as high.

Until then, both sides will carry the memory of this tight divisional battle into their remaining games.

Browns Nation