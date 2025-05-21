Browns Nation

Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Analyst Reveals Harsh Reality About Browns Fans, Deshaun Watson

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

 

It took them longer than they would’ve wanted, but the Cleveland Browns finally realized that they needed to find another quarterback.

Even if Deshaun Watson were healthy, the writing was on the wall to move in a different direction.

Owner Jimmy Haslam publicly acknowledged that they had made a mistake when they traded for Watson, and it sounds like he’s already played his last snap with the organization.

Also, given everything that transpired on and off the field, he doesn’t seem to have many fans rooting for him anymore.

That’s why Garrett Bush doesn’t think Watson will get another chance in Cleveland.

Talking on “The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” the analyst said that the fans who used to root for Watson have moved on to Shedeur Sanders.

More than that, Bush stated that the Browns now have better quarterback options than in the past, so they don’t need Watson anymore.

“If you mention Deshaun Watson, before, there was a segment of the population that was for Deshaun Watson. They’ve all migrated to 12 (Sanders),” Bush said. “You didn’t have Joe Flacco when he was playing. Joe Flacco is here. You have 12, Flacco and Dillon Gabriel?”

It’s hard to believe that Watson will ever get back to the Pro Bowl level he reached with the Houston Texans.

He’s struggled to stay healthy, and even when he’s been on the field for the Browns, he’s vastly underperformed.

Watson’s days in Cleveland aren’t officially over because of his contract situation, but barring a shocking turn of events, he won’t be under center for the Browns ever again.

Ernesto Cova
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation