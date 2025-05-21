Browns Nation

Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Browns Defender Is Turning Heads With Unique Gameday Meal

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

It takes a lot to succeed in the National Football League.

Being athletic and skilled is also a big plus, but players have succeeded off hard work alone, sometimes outplaying their unimpressive draft stock.

Besides all those things, the mental side of the game is also crucial, and NFL players, like most athletes, are often a little superstitious and stick to their routines with military-like discipline.

That’s the case with Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Shelby Harris.

Talking on the “Honor The Land” podcast, the veteran claimed that though he isn’t very superstitious, his pregame meal has to be just right.

“In the morning … I like pasta. … I’ll have them make me a bowl of pasta a couple of hours before the game and I’ll be good until the end of the game,” Harris said.

Granted, that might not have the greatest nutritional value, but he needs his carbs to burn while he’s on the gridiron.

Hopefully, that will help him stay on the field this season.

Harris missed the final stretch of last season with an elbow injury, and with Mason Graham arriving as the No. 5 overall pick from the 2025 NFL Draft, playing opportunities might become scarce for the 10-year lineman.

Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

