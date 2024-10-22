Analyst Reveals His Confidence Level In Kevin Stefanski

The Cleveland Browns entered the season with high expectations.

They had the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Assistant Coach of the Year, and a two-time Coach of the Year leading the way.

It’s been seven weeks, and their only win of the season came against a team that needed five games to get their first win of the season.

The Browns are tied for the worst record in the league, and there doesn’t seem to be a light at the end of the tunnel this season.

That’s why ESPN Cleveland radio host Tony Rizzo isn’t so sure about Kevin Stefanski’s future with the organization.

Talking on “The Really Big Show,” he pointed out that as much as the owners and the front office seem to love him, he’s not going to be around for much longer if he keeps losing (via X).

How confident are you in Kevin Stefanski as the head coach of the Browns going forward? "Are you confident that Stefanski can coach Shedeur Sanders?," – @TheRealTRizzo pic.twitter.com/vjiECu6JPY — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) October 22, 2024

He argued that Stefanski needed to step up and start coaching the team his way, stating that he’s allowed the owners to dictate the calls for way too long already.

To be fair, Stefanski has done an incredible job leading the team, which is why he’s earned the Coach of the Year award twice.

He’s fresh off signing a contract extension, and it’s not like they could find a lot of coaches who could do a better job in charge of the team.

Then again, it’s also a fact that the coaching staff hasn’t done a good job this season, regardless of the injuries and the bad luck.

