Browns Are Reportedly Getting Trade Calls For 1 Star Player

The Cleveland Browns are standing on a 1-6 record after seven weeks, and the playoffs seem out of reach at this point.

Deshaun Watson is out for the season, and the Browns’ current quarterback room isn’t that impressive.

The offensive line is banged up and hasn’t played well, the team leads the league in penalties, and their once-stellar defense has been up and down this season.

That’s why, with the trade deadline zooming in, most people believe multiple Browns veterans will follow Amari Cooper on their way out of the team.

Unsurprisingly, that has led multiple teams to inquire about Myles Garrett’s availability, according to a report by Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated (via B/R Gridiron).

Breer reported that he doesn’t think the Browns would move Garrett, who has also been quite vocal about his desire to stay with the organization for the remainder of his career.

Even so, that won’t stop teams from picking up the phone.

Breer also pointed at guys like Denzel Ward and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah as potential untouchables, while Jack Conklin or Za’Darius Smith could be had at the right price.

Garrett is one of the best pass rushers in the league, and it would take a massive set of assets for Browns GM Andrew Berry to even consider moving on from him.

Also, as badly as the team has looked this season, they could be just a couple of tweaks away from getting back into playoff contention, and losing Garrett could set them back years.

