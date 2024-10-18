Browns Nation

Friday, October 18, 2024
Analyst Reveals His Regret In Nick Chubb’s Return On Sunday

By
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb
Nick Chubb (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

For more than a year, the Cleveland Browns’ fans have been waiting for the return of superstar running back Nick Chubb.

Chubb is a beloved figure in the city as he’s helped the team return to relevance during his previous six seasons in a Browns jersey.

The running back became the focal point of the offense over that period, too.

Now with his return to action set for this weekend against AFC North rival Cincinnati, analyst Nick Pedone is expressing his regret in welcoming back the superstar athlete.

On the “BIGPLAY Cleveland Show” this week, Pedone revealed his feelings about Chubb’s return to a Browns’ squad that has a 1-5 record on the year and has struggled to show any signs of life on offense.

“It’ll be great to have him back,” Pedone said, adding, “I just wish it would was under better circumstances.”

Co-host Chris McNeil agreed with Pedone, suggesting the Browns would “run him out there like a meat shield for Deshaun right now.”

McNeil added that he “hates” to see Chubb running behind the offensive line as it’s currently constructed.

Currently, Cleveland has one starter – guard Wyatt Teller – on the Injured Reserve (IR) list and three of their remaining four have missed playing time this season due to their injuries.

Pedone set the expectations for Chubb low, especially in his first game back this season.

The analyst suggested that the running back will have a minimal workload, cautioning fans that Chubb may get 10 or fewer touches in Sunday’s contest against the Bengals.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation